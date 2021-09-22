News 11 Weather Authority: Summer closes out with higher heat

Local Forecast

September 21st, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As high pressure continues to build in the West, expect daytime highs to rise even further on Wednesday, to as much as several degrees above normal.

Beyond the 1st day of Fall, the heat should start to decrease due to a developing low pressure disturbance that will bring our daytime high temperatures into the 90s.

In addition to that, factor in the chances of showers and thunderstorms that could enter the scene on Thursday and could continue into the coming weekend.