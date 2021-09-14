News 11 Weather Authority: Excessive heat ends

Local Forecast

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - We've reached the end of the road with our late Summer round of excessive heat.

Even though the Excessive Heat Warning for all the populated areas within the Desert Southwest expired at 8 pm this evening, portions of area reached near record highs.

Yuma peaked at 111 degrees, a degree short of the previous record on this day of the year of 112 degrees set back in 1995.

Expect the mercury to gradually taped off for the rest of the workweek.