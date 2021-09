Local Forecast

Temperatures will show little change the next few days under mostly clear skies

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A boost in moisture late Thursday into Saturday as a weather system moves into the western states may provide for an outside chance of an isolated shower. The system will move through during the weekend and by early next week should bring about slightly cooler temperatures, much drier air, and breezy conditions.