First Alert Forecast: Plenty of sunshine

Local Forecast

High temperatures through early next week will mostly range from 105 to 109 degrees across the lower deserts

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Dry conditions will mostly prevail, however there will be a slight chance for afternoon isolated thunderstorms across southeast California through Friday. After high temperatures up to around 110 degrees for a good portion of the lower deserts today, high temperatures through early next week will mostly range from 105 to 109 degrees across the lower deserts.