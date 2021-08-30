News 11 Weather Authority: Nora moisture concerns

Local Forecast

August 30th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Over the weekend, Nora weakened from a Category 1 hurricane to almost nothing.

Upper level wind shears and the rocky terrain of Western Mexico ripped this system apart in less than 2 days time.

That being said, there is still abundant moisture from Nora that is working it's way North.

This influence could cause widespread heavy showers and thunderstorms for the Southwest U.S. for the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service has enacted a Flash Flood Watch for all of Arizona and most of Southern California.

For most of the Desert Southwest, this watch will begin at 11 am on Tuesday and last until 2 am on Wednesday.

Initial forecasts have called for heavier bands of rainfall to effect Eastern and Central Arizona.

However, we still could get heavy rain in our area that could potentially cause flood problems for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

This presence will lower our daytime temperatures into the low 100's or high 90's for the remainder of the week.