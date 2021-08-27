Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:16 PM

First Alert Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning extension

Excessive Heat Warning for the area extended to Sunday at 8:00 p.m.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure over the region will continue to bring hot temperatures with lower desert highs from roughly 110 to 115  degrees today, with gradual cooling through the weekend. A much more unsettled weather pattern is then expected for the first half of next week as tropical moisture surges into the region Monday into Tuesday. This should bring good chances for rainfall through the middle of next week, likely focused across south central Arizona, while also bringing much cooler temperatures as well.

As Seen on TV / Weather
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content