First Alert Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning extension

Local Forecast

Excessive Heat Warning for the area extended to Sunday at 8:00 p.m.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure over the region will continue to bring hot temperatures with lower desert highs from roughly 110 to 115 degrees today, with gradual cooling through the weekend. A much more unsettled weather pattern is then expected for the first half of next week as tropical moisture surges into the region Monday into Tuesday. This should bring good chances for rainfall through the middle of next week, likely focused across south central Arizona, while also bringing much cooler temperatures as well.