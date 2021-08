Local Forecast

The national weather service extends the Excessive Heat Warning into Saturday evening

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure over the region will continue to bring hot temperatures over the next few days with lower desert highs ranging from roughly 110 to 115 degrees through Friday. High temperatures begin to trend down Saturday but will still be hot enough over southwest Arizona and southeast CA to extend the Excessive Heat Warning there.