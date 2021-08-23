Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Hotter days return

Drier conditions and increasing high pressure over the region will lead to gradual warming through mid week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Highs are forecast to be near 110 degrees for Wednesday through Friday
  across south central Arizona and approaching 115 degrees across portions of southeast California and southwest Arizona. Storm chances will gradually return to the higher terrain of eastern Arizona starting Friday and potentially into the south central Arizona lower deserts over the weekend.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

