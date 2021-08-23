First Alert Forecast: Hotter days return

Local Forecast

Drier conditions and increasing high pressure over the region will lead to gradual warming through mid week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Highs are forecast to be near 110 degrees for Wednesday through Friday

across south central Arizona and approaching 115 degrees across portions of southeast California and southwest Arizona. Storm chances will gradually return to the higher terrain of eastern Arizona starting Friday and potentially into the south central Arizona lower deserts over the weekend.