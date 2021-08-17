First Alert Weather: A dip in temps?

Local Forecast

Below average temps blanket the area into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Thunderstorm chances will gradually decrease the next several days with very little chance of storms in the region as early as Thursday. Until that time, a very moist environment will support scattered showers and storms through south-central Arizona with flooding rainfall the greatest threat. With much drier conditions arriving by the end of the week, temperatures slightly below average will slowly warm back to near normal levels early next week.