Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 7:01 PM

First Alert Weather: A dip in temps?

Below average temps blanket the area into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Thunderstorm chances will gradually decrease the next several days with very little chance of storms in the region as early as Thursday. Until that time, a very moist environment will support   scattered showers and storms through south-central Arizona with flooding rainfall the greatest threat. With much drier conditions arriving by the end of the week, temperatures slightly below average will slowly warm back to near normal levels early next week.

As Seen on TV / Weather
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content