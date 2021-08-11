News 11 Weather Authority: Storms near Yuma

Local Forecast

August 11th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After a very active night of widespread showers and thunderstorms through much of the Desert Southwest, some of our area got a bit of an encore for Wednesday.

Strong cell development in Southern Yuma County prompted the National Weather Service to enact a Severe Thunderstorm Warning earlier this afternoon from the area encompassing San Luis and Somerton.

We also received a couple of flood advisories from the same strong storm cluster.

A Flash Flood Advisory near the Yuma area that expired at 5 pm and a Flash Flood Warning in the Somerton and San Luis areas that is scheduled to expire at 7 pm.

Those areas were hit with heavy amounts of rainfall in the neighborhood of 1 to 2 inches.

Although the current monsoonal thunderstorm pattern is due to shift northward for Thursday, there's still a slight chance of getting some isolated thunderstorm activity within the next 24 hours.