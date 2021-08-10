News 11 Weather Authority: Thunderstorm barrage hits Desert Southwest

Local Forecast

August 10th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Strong thunderstorms in Northern Arizona have triggered a domino effect that landed severe weather into the Desert Southwest.

The effects for our area began picking up at 7 pm, when the National Weather Service enacted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in La Paz and Yuma Counties.

This would start a chain reaction of another pair of warnings of the same kind, along with a series of Flash Flood Warnings and Dust Storm Warnings.

Many of these storms were capable of damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour and small hail.

This storm barrage wouldn't pass through our area until well after 11 pm.

Low pressure coming out of Sonora, Mexico and high pressure aloft would work together to instigate the conditions that would set up tonight's sequence of weather events.

Expect further thunderstorm chances for our area on Wednesday.