News 11 Weather Authority: Potential storm build-up

Local Forecast

August 9th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After quiet weather has reigned over the Desert Southwest the past several days, thunderstorm activity is starting to pick up in our area.

A low pressure disturbance from Northern Mexico will give us some storm chances as soon as the overnight hours later tonight and into Tuesday.

These series of storms will give isolated flood potential, in addition to lightning and isolated strong winds.

Beyond this, expect the excess moisture to stick around through at least the rest of the workweek.