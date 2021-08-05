News 11 Weather Authority: Heat records broken

Local Forecast

August 4th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - This latest round of excessive heat has launched a few new heat records for this date of the year.

In our 2nd day of the current Excessive Heat Warning, a new record daytime high was reached in Yuma.

The previous mark of 116 degrees set in 1995, was edged out earlier this afternoon with the new record of 117 degrees.

El Centro's previous record of a 119 degree high set back in 1975, was also topped with a new reading of 120 degrees.

Imperial's previous record on this date of 118 degrees was also bested with a new mark of 119 degrees.

The current intense ridge of high pressure will keep us at excessive heat levels for another day, with temperatures slowly decreasing over the weekend and into next week.