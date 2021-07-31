News 11 Weather Authority: Stormy Friday night

Local Forecast

July 30th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - There was a reason why the National Weather Service had previously placed Yuma County under a Flash Flood Watch.

Despite a relative quiet start to Friday, the early evening period would turn very active.

Strong storm developments in Baja California almost leaped over the Southern border, bringing strong enough storm cells to prompt NWS to enact a Severe Thunderstorm Warning over the Yuma area earlier this evening.

It wasn't long before the storm rippled over to Wellton-Tacna, where another Severe Thunderstorm Warning was enacted right before 7 pm.

Many of the storms the hit both Yuma and Imperial Counties dropped heavy amounts of rain to prompt several Flood Advisories or Flash Flood Warnings.

The Desert Southwest has more chances of thunderstorms on Saturday, before the area becomes more stable by Saturday evening.