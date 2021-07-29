News 11 Weather Authority: Heavy rain & flooding

Local Forecast

July 29th, 2021

YUMA, Arizona., (KYMA, KECY) - An early afternoon thunderstorm development in Yuma County led to widespread activity that resulted in a number of flood advisories.

Rainfall with the strongest cells reached the levels of .5 to 1 inch.

The wind gust strength with these cells got as high as 50 to 55 miles per hour with some instances of small hail.

A large-scale high pressure system has gradually been scooping in subtropical moisture from the South, in conjunction with approaching low pressure from the West will give us continued chances at showers and thunderstorms through Saturday.

Yuma County will be under a Flash Flood Watch from noon on Friday to 5 am on Saturday morning.