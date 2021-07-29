News 11 Weather Authority: Heat escalation

Local Forecast

July 28th, 2021

YUMA, Arizona., (KYMA, KECY) - We're in the midst of our latest heat build-up, thanks to an enormous high pressure dome covering much of the continental United States.

That same ridge is moving itself into position to shuffle in more subtropic moisture, which will culminate in significant chances of showers and thunderstorms that could begin as soon as Thursday night.

An approaching low pressure disturbance from the West could also factor in to our Friday and Saturday storm chances.

The main concerns with these storms will be flash flooding, damaging winds, dust storms and cloud to ground lightning.