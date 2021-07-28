News 11 Weather Authority: Storms at bay

Local Forecast

July 27th, 2021

YUMA, Arizona., (KYMA, KECY) - We've experienced a heat upgrade within the past couple of days.

Daytime high temperatures have already reached the neighborhood of 107 to 110 degrees, with higher temps to come.

That trend is supposed to continue through Thursday before a monsoonal thunderstorm pattern emerges on the scene as soon as the overnight hours going into Friday.

As it is this evening, thunderstorms have crept into Eastern Yuma County; as rainfall amounts between 1 to 2 inches have caused a Flood Advisory in Northeast part of the county.