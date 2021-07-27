Skip to Content
Published 5:49 PM

First Alert Forecast: Hot then wet?

Another round of showers should make its way to the desert southwest before the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Warmer and drier weather will temporarily return through Wednesday with fairly minimal storm chances mainly confined to higher terrain areas of Arizona. However, later in the week another wave of low pressure is expected to affect the region bringing a return to more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity as early as Thursday. The more active monsoon activity should persist into the weekend before a gradual decrease in shower and storm chances by early next week.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

