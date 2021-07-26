News 11 Weather Authority: Storms back off

Local Forecast

July 26th, 2021

YUMA, Arizona., (KYMA, KECY) - We just came out of a late July weekend that gave parts of our area some heavy rainfall and flooding.

The low pressure disturbance that triggered that activity is moving on into the East Pacific, and allowing a few minor storms to fire off in some of the outline areas of the Desert Southwest on Monday.

In the coming days, expect more stability and more heat to enter our area.

We can expect daytime high temperatures to soar beyond 110 degree through Thursday, before another monsoonal thunderstorm pattern emerges by week's end.

We could see a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in our area for Friday and Saturday.