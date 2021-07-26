Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: A little sticky?

Above average temps creep back into the desert southwest sandwiched between weekend rain

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A low pressure system will lift out of SE California today with additional showers and locally heavy rainfall sweeping through areas west of the Colorado River. As this system exits the region, much warmer and drier weather will temporarily return through the middle of the week. Another wave of low pressure may affect the region during the end of the week bringing a return to more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity.  

