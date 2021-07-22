First Alert Weather: Microbursts, Haboobs and Earthquakes

Local Forecast

Desert Southwest hit with a myriad of different storm activity

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Desert Southwest saw its share of violent weather on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. a microburst swept through eastern Yuma County, severe thunderstorm warning were in effect for easter Yuma County and southern La Paz County until 7:00 p.m.

Winds ripped through the area peeling roofs off houses, twisting street signs off the top of stop signs and leaving many people in Tacna and beyond without power. Temperatures will start to decline to below average temperature