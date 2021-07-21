News 11 Weather Authority: Severe Thunderstorms

Local Forecast

July 21st, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - What started out as potential dust storm outflows for East Yuma County has turned into a strong thunderstorm event.

From 3 pm to 4 pm, thunderstorm cells started crossing over from Pima County into both Eastern Yuma and La Paz Counties.

From there, those cells progressively developed and caused some wind damage and some isolated flooding.

The National Weather Service enacted a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at 6:18 pm that last to 7 pm in North Central Yuma County and South Central La Paz County.

A Flash Flood Warning was also issued around the same time period in East Central La Paz County, with rainfall amounts estimated to be between .5" and 1.5".

NWS also enacted a Small Stream Flood Advisory at 7:15 in North Central Yuma County through 10:30 pm.

Stay tuned with the News 11 Weather Authority for the latest on tonight's weather developments.