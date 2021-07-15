First Alert Forecast: Wild Arizona rain videos!

Local Forecast

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Day to day shower and thunderstorm chances will continue, but likely to a lesser degree over the lower deserts through at least Friday. Better chances for storms and locally heavy rainfall will persist over the eastern Arizona high terrain. A shift in the weather pattern over the weekend into early next week should provide for better monsoon storm chances, including the south-central Arizona lower deserts, eventually expanding westward into southwest Arizona and southeast California. Temperatures will remain within a couple degrees of normal for mid July through the next week