News 11 Weather Authority: Excessive heat set to arrive

Local Forecast

July 8th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A very strong ridge of high pressure is about to bring intense heat to the Desert Southwest.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Yuma area from Friday to Saturday, while the Imperial Valley will have it from Friday through Monday.

Daytime highs during this period could range anywhere from 105 to 123 degrees; with the addition of some subtropical moisture, that could make it even feel several degrees hotter.