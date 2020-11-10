‘Chilly’ overnight lows as cooler temperatures continue this week

Local Forecast

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Dry conditions and below to well below normal temperatures will prevail into next weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Tuesday and Wednesday morning low temperatures may be the coldest so far this season with many places cooling into the mid 30's to mid 40's.

Temperatures will remain below normal as the region undergoes a slow warming trend.

A weak and dry disturbance may move through the area late this week.

Temperatures should eventually warm above normal into the low 80s by early next week.