Cold front brings snow to nearby areas today

Local Forecast

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A cold front moving into the region Monday will bring high's to the mid 60's across Yuma County and snow in nearby areas.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), scattered light to moderate showers will linger across south-central Arizona Monday morning and eastern Arizona through Monday afternoon.

Cold nights with patchy frost in portions of the high desert and Inland Empire will moderate through midweek. Mt. Laguna and parts of Sunrise Highway already has received light amounts of snow this morning.

Photo credit: Laguna Mountain Lodge. Images from Monday morning.

There is a slight chance for mostly light showers on Friday along and west of the mountains as a weak low pressure system moves inland through southern California and northern Baja.

For the high terrain areas in Central Arizona, snow levels will also lower to around 4500 feet with accumulations above 5000 feet. After precipitation chances end later today dry conditions and below to well below normal temperatures will prevail into next weekend, even with gradually rebounding temperatures.