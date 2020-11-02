Warmer temperatures this week before a steady cool down

Local Forecast

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Unseasonably warm temperatures will persist through Friday with readings reaching around 10 degrees above normal.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), afternoon highs should hover at or above 90 degrees for many lower elevation communities and could approach daily records Thursday.

Thereafter, cooler conditions are likely as a cold front moves through the Desert Southwest next weekend.

Dry weather should generally persist through Thursday with only the remote possibility of light showers lifting into northern Arizona Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Another storm system will bring a chance of rain to the area next weekend.