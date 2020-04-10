Rain and thunderstorms expected tonight

Local Forecast

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Widespread rain and thunderstorm chances are in effect for Friday night.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the lingering low-pressure system across the region will bring widespread rain and a chance for isolated thunderstorms over southeast California and portions of southwest Arizona today, followed by a chance of main showers across the rest of southern Arizona on Saturday.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are possible after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 71 are expected.

Tonight, low temperatures will remain around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 %.

After brief break into Sunday morning, another weak upper level disturbance will bring additional rain chances to mainly the higher terrain of Arizona for later Sunday into Monday.

Much drier conditions by the middle of next week will accompany warming temperatures as readings eventually warm to above normal by late next week.