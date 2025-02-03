Weather Recap: January 2025

The start of 2025 was an overall cool month, with very dry conditions. We did have some freezing mornings, a strong wind event, and a big change in our drought. Take a look at our overall weather recap for the month of January 2025.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy New Year! We kicked off the year and first month of 2025 with more days cooler than normal.

For the majority of January, we had more days below normal with the coolest day of 62 degrees on January 21s and the warmest day of 75 degrees on January 2nd-3rd.

We also had some cold temperatures, where parts of the Desert Southwest were under a few Freeze Warnings. Yuma specifically didn't get under any freeze alerts, but our lowest overnight low was 38 degrees on January 18th.

On the second week of the month, we had very strong northerly winds, which brought gusty winds throughout the Desert Southwest. It also put us under our first Weather Authority First Alert Action Day of the year.

We had highest wind gusts between 38-62 MPH. Take a look at the wind reports from that day.

The month of January was also very dry as we had NO days with any measurable rain.

Our rain total for the month leaves us at 0.00", and our monthly average is 0.39", so that leaves us below our monthly average of -0.39" for the month of January.

So far for 2025, Yuma has accumulated 0.00", and comparing it with our 2025 yearly average, we actually should be at 0.39," which is below from where we should be.

With what Yuma hasn't accumulated so far for 2025 and comparing it to our total around this same time back in 2024, we were at 1.31." So we aren't starting off the year of 2025 good as far as rain goes.

With the lack of rain, Yuma's dry stretch continues, with today marking 180 days without measurable rain. The last time Yuma did get measurable rain was on August 7th, 2024, and we received 0.01" that day.

Our longest record without rain is 380 days which occurred in 2001-2002.

Our drought conditions also continue to worsen, at the start of the year the majority of the Desert Southwest was under severe drought with a chunk of La Paz in extreme.

Since then, pretty much all of the Desert Southwest has been under extreme drought. That means about 21% of the state is under extreme drought, and it increased about 3% just last week.