Skip to Content
Insider Blog

Meteorological Winter: What is it and what does it mean

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 1:26 AM
Published 3:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meteorological winter started December 1st and lasts through February 28th.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), meteorological seasons use fixed calendar months rather than fluid astronomical seasons because it makes calculating seasonal statistics easier and produces more consistent data.

In meteorology, the calendar is broken up into four three-month groups. Each group represents a season. And December, January, and February are represented for winter.

When it comes to winter we are focused on chillier and colder temperatures especially in January as our average temperatures take a dip into the upper 60s.

Article Topic Follows: Insider Blog

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content