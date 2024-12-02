Meteorological Winter: What is it and what does it mean

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meteorological winter started December 1st and lasts through February 28th.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), meteorological seasons use fixed calendar months rather than fluid astronomical seasons because it makes calculating seasonal statistics easier and produces more consistent data.

In meteorology, the calendar is broken up into four three-month groups. Each group represents a season. And December, January, and February are represented for winter.

When it comes to winter we are focused on chillier and colder temperatures especially in January as our average temperatures take a dip into the upper 60s.