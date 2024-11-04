Weather Recap: October 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - This October was unseasonably hot here in Yuma. October 2024 also tied with 2015 as the 4th hottest October on record for Yuma, with an average temperature of 82.2°.

For the majority of October, we had more days above normal and the warmest day was Wednesday, October 2nd with a high of 112 degrees. There was one day when our high temperature was recorded as MM, which means missing, but even then we still had more days above normal.

In the first half of the month, we had an unseasonable heat wave, which brought record-breaking temperatures for multiple days.

The month of October was also very dry as we had NO days with any measurable rain for the second month in a row.

Our rain total for the month leaves us at 0.00", and our monthly average is 0.13", so that leaves us below our monthly average of -0.13" for the month of October.

So far for 2024, Yuma has accumulated 2.21", and comparing it with our 2024 yearly average, we are actually -0.41," which is below from where we should be.

With what Yuma has accumulated so far for 2024 and comparing it to our total around this same time back in 2023, we were 2.30" and making us ahead, but now Yuma falling even more BEHIND of our yearly rain total.

With the very hot temperatures and lack of rain it has brought even more changes to our short-term drought.

At the start of January 2024, we had no drought conditions, then in August, the majority of Desert Southwest was experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Now we are seeing moderate and severe conditions for our area.