Monsoon Summary: Yuma, AZ

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Monsoon season for Arizona runs June 15th through September 30th. Now that monsoon season has officially ended, let's take a look at the rankings over the years for Yuma.

For temperatures, Yuma ended up being the hottest monsoon season on record, with an average temperature of 95.1°F.

It was also a very dry monsoon season as Yuma only received 0.01" during the season this year.

Yuma also tied as the 7th driest on record, with only 0.01" of rain measured at Yuma MCAS.