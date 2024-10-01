Skip to Content
Insider Blog

Monsoon Summary: Yuma, AZ

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 8:26 PM
Published 9:03 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Monsoon season for Arizona runs June 15th through September 30th. Now that monsoon season has officially ended, let's take a look at the rankings over the years for Yuma.

For temperatures, Yuma ended up being the hottest monsoon season on record, with an average temperature of 95.1°F.

It was also a very dry monsoon season as Yuma only received 0.01" during the season this year.

Yuma also tied as the 7th driest on record, with only 0.01" of rain measured at Yuma MCAS.

Article Topic Follows: Insider Blog

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content