Weather Recap: May 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - May was overall warmer than normal as the majority of the month was above our seasonal average throughout the entire month.

The coolest day of the month was Sunday, May 5th with a high of 79 degrees. We also had multiple days in the triple digits, with the warmest days Tuesday May 28th and Friday May 31st with a highs of 103 degrees.

The month of May was very dry as we had no days with measurable rain.

For the month we received no rain, and our monthly average is 0.06", so that leaves us below our monthly average of -0.06" for the month of May.

So far, 2024 Yuma has accumulated 2.20", and comparing it with our 2024 yearly average, we are ahead by 0.84".

With what Yuma has accumulated so far for 2024 and comparing it to our total around this same time back in 2023, we were only at 0.59", which means Yuma is ahead of our yearly rain total this year.