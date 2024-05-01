Weather recap: April 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - April was overall warmer than normal as the majority of the month was above our seasonal average throughout the entire month.

We started the month cool with a high temperature of 66 degrees, which was the coolest daytime high for the entire month. The warmest day of the month was Friday, April 22, with a high of 97 degrees.

The month of April was mainly dry as we had one day with measurable rain on April 1.

For the month we received 0.04", and our monthly average is 0.14", so that leaves us below our monthly average of -0.10" for the month of April.

So far, 2024 Yuma has accumulated 2.20", and comparing it with our 2024 yearly average, we are ahead by 0.90".

With what Yuma has accumulated so far for 2024 and comparing it to our total around this same time back in 2023, we were only at 0.59", which means Yuma is ahead of our yearly rain total this year.