Spring Equinox is here. What does it mean?

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Spring is in the air!

The Spring Equinox, or the Vernal Equinox, officially started March 19th, at 8:06 P.M. (MST) for the Desert Southwest.

The term "equinox" is a combination of two Latin words aequus which means "equal" and nox which means night.

There are two equinoxes a year, once in the spring and in the fall.

During the equinox, the Earth's axis and its orbit line up so that both hemispheres get an equal amount of sunlight.

An equinox indicates 12 hours of both day and night. However, there tends to be more daylight on the equator, but still pretty close.

The Spring Equinox also marks the official countdown to holidays such as Easter and Passover.

Others also recognize the equinox as a time of renewal and new beginnings.

So what does this mean for our local weather conditions? We can expect earlier sunrises, the start of warmer temperatures, and the blooming of new flowers.