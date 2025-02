Temps will be on the rise over the next few days, with daytime highs expected to hit the 80's range by Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures are on the rise for the Desert Southwest, with daytime highs likely to stay consistent in the 80's range.

Winds are also potentially going to increase for Yuma County, with speeds going up to the 15-20 miles per hour.