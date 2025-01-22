Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds to hit before the weekend

More breezy conditions are on the way for the Desert Southwest, as more rain is being tracked for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More winds are coming for the Desert Southwest, with temps expected to remain in the 60's for Yuma County, with 70's expected over in the Imperial Valley.

Rain chances are also now being tracked for Yuma County over the weekend, joining Imperial in potentially getting some storms over the next few days.

