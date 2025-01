Strong gusts will be hitting both counties hard over the next few days, as temperatures begin to cool down towards the 60's

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A windy week is very much on the way for both counties in the area, as speeds could reach up to 30 miles per hour.

Temperatures will also begin to cool down, as daytime highs within the 60's range are expected soon.