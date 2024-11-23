Skip to Content
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Snow falling in parts of Pennsylvania

today at 11:02 AM
Published 11:10 AM

BLAKELY, Penn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Consistent snow fell on parts of Pennsylvania on Friday, November 22, with areas surpassing a foot of accumulation by the afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

The NWS said as much as 17 inches of snow was measured in eastern Pennsylvania as of 4:00pm Eastern on Friday, but that the "threat for heavy accumulating snow" was over.

Anthony James said he captured footage of snow falling in Blakely, just north of Scranton, on Friday.

Lingering snow showers would last into Friday evening, the weather service said.

Dillon Fuhrman

Dillon Fuhrman

