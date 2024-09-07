Cooling trend for next week following above normal temps

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure will continue to encompass the region through this weekend, helping to keep temperatures above normal, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS says adequate moisture availability will help to support shower and thunderstorm activity Saturday, and to a lesser degree on Sunday, mainly across higher terrain areas.

Rain chances across the forecast area will be extinguished by the start of next week as drier air takes over, NWS also says.

According to NWS, low pressure moving off the eastern Pacific during the middle portion of next week should provide a cooling trend, with forecasted highs falling to around normal for this time of year.