Skip to Content
Weather

Cooling trend for next week following above normal temps

MGN / KYMA
By
today at 3:37 PM
Published 4:08 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure will continue to encompass the region through this weekend, helping to keep temperatures above normal, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS says adequate moisture availability will help to support shower and thunderstorm activity Saturday, and to a lesser degree on Sunday, mainly across higher terrain areas.

Rain chances across the forecast area will be extinguished by the start of next week as drier air takes over, NWS also says.

According to NWS, low pressure moving off the eastern Pacific during the middle portion of next week should provide a cooling trend, with forecasted highs falling to around normal for this time of year.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content