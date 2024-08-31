Temperatures above normal for middle of next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thunderstorm activity this weekend will primarily be confined to higher terrain areas, however a few isolated showers and storms may stray into lower elevations.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the greatest impacts will be from gusty outflow winds sweeping across the area from these thunderstorm clusters during the late afternoon and evening.

A drier airmass progressing into the region next week will cut off thunderstorm chances even over mountainous areas, NWS says.

NWS also says above normal temperatures will persist through the middle of next week with excessive heat conditions likely materializing during the latter half of the week as high pressure strengthens over the Southwest.