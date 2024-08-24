Normal temperatures for the rest of the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Saturday afternoon, with the activity mainly focused across the higher terrain areas of eastern and southeastern Arizona, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Otherwise, mainly dry conditions will continue through most of the region heading into next week, with the best storm chances expected to be confined across the higher terrain areas, NWS says.

According to NWS, temperatures will be near normal through the rest of the weekend, before warming to slightly above normal levels early next week.