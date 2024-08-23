Finally, some relief! Cooler & drier conditions this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a comfortably dry with seasonable temperatures across the Desert Southwest Friday.

More dry air will continue to filter in from the west throughout the weekend dropping our dew points into the 20s and 30s.

Breezy and even gusty winds will be with us again this evening with stronger winds favoring Imperial County.

Patching blowing dust will be possible with highest gusts up to 30 MPH or even stronger is possible.

A strong lower pressure system is dipping further south and it's the reason for the stronger winds and drier conditions, plus it will even bring in cooler temperatures.

We are in for a treat, as high temperatures will be in the low 100s and overnight lows will be in the low and upper 70s.

I am tracking slightly warmer temperatures this weekend with a slight possibility for more monsoonal moisture to rejoin by the middle of the week.