Excessive Heat Warning in effect for this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cooler temperatures Sunday are expected to rebound back up to well above normal for Monday and Tuesday, with an Excessive Heat Warning now in effect for many locations both days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS says thunderstorm chances will be more limited to Arizona higher terrain early this week, followed by increasing thunderstorm chances through the middle of the week, and then drying conditions once again going into this weekend.

Karina Bazarte

