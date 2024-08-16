Slightly above-normal warmth and increasing moisture this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezier conditions join in today with gusts 20-25 MPH being possible through the evening.

The same setup is expected again tomorrow with more breeziness, especially during the evening.

Dry conditions will continue for now, but as a ridge of high-pressure settles over our east, it will steer in more moisture to the Desert Southwest starting Sunday.

We have mostly clear skies with temperatures trending slightly above-normal with a small warm-up early next week.

As moisture increases it will bring back higher humidity and possible storm potential later in the weekend and into next week.