Slightly above-normal warmth and increasing moisture this weekend

today at 5:23 PM
Published 3:43 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezier conditions join in today with gusts 20-25 MPH being possible through the evening.

The same setup is expected again tomorrow with more breeziness, especially during the evening.

Dry conditions will continue for now, but as a ridge of high-pressure settles over our east, it will steer in more moisture to the Desert Southwest starting Sunday.

We have mostly clear skies with temperatures trending slightly above-normal with a small warm-up early next week.

As moisture increases it will bring back higher humidity and possible storm potential later in the weekend and into next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

