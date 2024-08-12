Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm conditions coming as temps stay consistent

KYMA
By
today at 2:27 PM
Published 2:31 PM

Temperatures will likely remain right where they're at for both areas of the Desert Southwest as winds become a factor for Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Expect temperatures to stay around the mark of 110 degrees for both Yuma and Imperial Counties through the rest of the week, as sunny skies will also make up the next few days as well.

Winds in Yuma County are also expected to increase by Thursday, which could lead to a breezy weekend for the area.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content