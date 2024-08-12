FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm conditions coming as temps stay consistent

Temperatures will likely remain right where they're at for both areas of the Desert Southwest as winds become a factor for Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Expect temperatures to stay around the mark of 110 degrees for both Yuma and Imperial Counties through the rest of the week, as sunny skies will also make up the next few days as well.

Winds in Yuma County are also expected to increase by Thursday, which could lead to a breezy weekend for the area.