Cooler and breezier into early next week

today at 3:42 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ample monsoon moisture over much of the area will continue into Monday, but shower and storm chances will generally favor higher terrain areas in Arizona, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS says a significant downtrend in monsoon activity is likely by the middle of the week across the entire region as drier air filters into the region.

The NWS also says temperatures through the upcoming week will average near to slightly above normal.

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

