Excessive heat to persist through Monday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA. KECY) - Extreme heat will persist through Monday as high temperatures reach upwards of 110 to 116 degrees and overnight temperatures only cool into the middle 80s to lower 90s across the lower deserts.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), daily thunderstorm chances will continue over the next few days, but storm coverage will be primarily focused over Arizona high terrain.

NWS says an upper level disturbance and increasing moisture arriving Monday into Tuesday will bring better potential for more robust storms and greater coverage of storms on Tuesday with chances remaining fairly good through the middle of the week.

Temperatures will also cool off closer to seasonal normals by Wednesday before gradually warming back up by next weekend, according to NWS.

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. She is the anchor/producer for CBS at 6 and 10 pm. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

