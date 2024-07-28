Hotter temperatures to return next weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Shower and thunderstorm chances Sunday will be focused south and southeast of the Phoenix area before drier air pushes chances solely across the eastern Arizona high terrain starting Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The NWS says temperatures will continue to run a few degrees above normal through at least mid-week as high pressure stays displaced to east of the region.
Later in the week and into the weekend, hotter temperatures will return to the region with shower and storm chances potentially returning to the lower deserts next weekend, according to the NWS.