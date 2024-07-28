Hotter temperatures to return next weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Shower and thunderstorm chances Sunday will be focused south and southeast of the Phoenix area before drier air pushes chances solely across the eastern Arizona high terrain starting Monday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) . The NWS says temperatures will continue to run a few degrees above normal through at least mid-week as high pressure stays displaced to east of the region. Later in the week and into the weekend, hotter temperatures will return to the region with shower and storm chances potentially returning to the lower deserts next weekend, according to the NWS.

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022. Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.