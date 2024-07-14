Hot temperatures to start next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Increased thunderstorm activity is expected through this afternoon and evening, with a slight chance for activity to survive into the Valley.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), strong winds and localized dense blowing dust will be the primary concerns with these thunderstorms, along with localized flash flooding.

NWS says daily thunderstorm activity will continue through the early work week, but mostly be confined to the higher terrain before chances increase again across the lower deserts for the second half and into next weekend.

NWS also says temperatures through the week will remain above normal with lower desert highs in the 110 to 114 degree range.